Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter after son’s death

Cristiano Ronaldo recently shared the tragic news of his newborn baby’s demise on Instagram. Last year, Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez revealed that they were expecting twins, bringing their family to eight members.

Meanwhile, the newborn twin girl of the couple arrived home on Thursday, days after the terrible tragedy. The Manchester United player uploaded a photo on Instagram with his partner Georgina and the rest of their five children.

Sharing the picture on Friday, Ronaldo wrote, ‘Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world’.

Alana Martina was Georgina’s first child with Cristiano Ronaldo, and she was born in November 2017. Cristiano Jr., Ronaldo’s eldest kid, was born in June of 2010 and his mother’s identity has remained a secret since she signed a contract not to reveal her right to the child. Mateo and Eva were twins born in June 2017, and Ronaldo confirmed that he became their father through surrogacy.