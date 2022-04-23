Foreign exchange reserves of India decline for sixth week in a row

Mumbai: The foreign exchange reserves of India declined for the sixth week in a row. The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed this.

As per the data released by the RBI, the foreign exchange reserves edged lower by $ 311 million to $ 603.694 billion for the week ended April 15. In the previous week the reserves fell by $ 2.471. According to the RBI, the strengthening of the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflow has weighed upon the reserves.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).FCA is the largest component of the forex reserves. It includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. FCAs edged lower by $ 877 million to $ 536.768 billion during the week.

India’s reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $ 44 million to $ 18.694 billion. India’s special drawing rights (SDRs) with the IMF fell by $ 16 million to $ 5.086 billion. The value of gold reserves dipped by $ 626 million to $ 43.145 billion.