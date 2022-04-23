Government’s advice to TV channels: Don’t telecast provocative content on Jahangirpuri violence

The ministry of information and broadcasting cautioned private TV channels against broadcasting provocative and deceptive content or videos of violence while reporting on the Ukraine-Russia war and communal clashes in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

According to a ministry advisory, the government is concerned about how ‘television channels have gone about their operations in the matter of transmitting content and are hereby strongly advised to immediately refrain from publishing and transmitting any content which is violative of the aforementioned provisions of The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the rules there under.’

‘In particular, attention is invited to reporting on Russia-Ukraine conflict, certain incidents in North-West Delhi and of certain news debates,’ it stated. The contents was ‘unauthentic, misleading, sensational and using socially unacceptable language and remarks, offending good taste and decency, and obscene and defamatory and having communal overtones, all of which appear to be violative of the Programme Code and infringement of the provisions of sub-section (2) of Section 20 of the aforementioned Act,’ according to the ministry.