Money Laundering case files against Jahangirpuri violence accused

Officials said on Saturday that the Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case against a number of suspects in the recent Jahangirpuri violence case, including primary accused Mohammed Ansar.

The federal agency has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is the ED’s equivalent of a police FIR, under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rakesh Asthana, the Delhi Police Commissioner, recently wrote to the ED, recommending that the agency launch an investigation. He highlighted preliminary findings and First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by his officers in the case. According to officials, the ED case stems from these police reports.

On April 16, clashes erupted between two clans during a Hanuman Jayanti parade in Jahangirpuri, northwest Delhi, injuring eight police officers and a local civilian. During the fights, there was stone-pelting and arson, according to police, and several vehicles were also set ablaze.