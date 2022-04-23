Nani calls Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ true good cinema; meets Mrunal Thakur in Hyderabad

Telugu cinema star Nani took to his social media handle on Friday and praise the cast of Shahid Kapoor’s Hindi version of his film ‘Jersey’ and director Gowtam Tinnanauri. The actor further said that the cast had brilliantly caught the spirit of the story.

Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name released in 2019, which is directed by Tinnanauri tells the narrative of a gifted but unsuccessful cricketer who, in his late 30s, chooses to return to the field in order to represent India and fulfil his son’s yearning for a jersey as a gift.

Taking to Twitter, Nani wrote, ‘Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit This is true good cinema. Congratulations @theamangill @AlluEnts @DilRajuProdctns @SitharaEnts @Penmovies’.

Mrunal Thakur and legendary actor Pankaj Kapur both star in the Hindi adaptation. The film is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

Nani also met Mrunal before the film premiere. The actor visited Mrunal on her Hyderabad set, where she is filming her next film opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Speaking about the meeting, Mrunal said, ‘Nani was so humble and such an absolute sweetheart. He even shared with me his excitement to see the remake and I’m looking forward to see what he thinks of the remake. When I watched the original film, it was Shraddha and his performance that made me want to work in this film. So I’m glad I got to meet him in person’.