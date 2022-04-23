Pak’s world record broken over 78,000 Indians wave national flag in Bihar

India broke Pakistan’s 18-year-old world record for people waving a national flag in Bhojpur, Bihar. On Sunday, India broke Pakistan’s record by simultaneously waving the national flag with over 78,000 Indians at an event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. An event was held as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the 164th death anniversary of Veer Kunwar Singh, one of the heroes of the Revolt of 1857 against the British.

Top BJP leaders from Bihar, including Union ministers R K Singh and Nityanand Rai, Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishor Prasad and Renu Devi, and their predecessor Sushil Kumar Modi, joined Amit Shah in waving the tricolour for five minutes while the song ‘Vande Mataram’ played in the background.

The BJP had set a goal of hoisting 75000 tricolours simultaneously in the presence of Amit Shah in this programme even before it was organised. Pakistan set the previous world record in 2004, when 56,000 Pakistanis raised their national flag during a Lahore function.