PM Modi attends Rongali Bihu celebration at Union Minister’s home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a Rongali Bihu celebration at Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s house in New Delhi on Saturday. Rongali Bihu, which occurs on April 14 and coincides with the Assamese new year, is celebrated for a week. Assam’s vibrant dance forms were showcased at the event.

The prime minister tried with a variety of instruments, including the Assamese Dholak. He also spent nearly an hour seeing many acts, including Bihu dancing. Modi also spoke with the artists and others who were in present.

The fact that Modi attended the Bihu function hosted by Sonowal at his home is significant. Sonowal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the function, saying it reflected his love for the Assamese people and culture.