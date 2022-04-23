Sennheiser launches Sport True Wireless earbuds: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: German consumer electronics company, Sennheiser launched its new Sport True Wireless earbuds. It will go on sale in the US and Europe from May 3. The earbuds are priced at EUR 129.90 (roughly Rs. 10,760) in Europe and at $129.95 (roughly Rs. 9,940) in the US. It will be available in a Black colour.

The earbuds come in three sizes of ear tips (small, medium, large) and four sizes of fins (N, S1, S2, S3) for user comfort. It has an output power of 10mW and feature a 2 mic beamforming arrays pick-up pattern.

Also Read: Realme launches GT 2 in India: Know the price and specifications

It has v5.2 connectivity and a USC Type-C charging cable. The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds offer 27 hours of playback in total — with 9 hours playback on a single charge and an additional 18 hours by charging through the case, which has a 400mAh battery. It houses a 55mAh battery, take 1.5 hours to charge completely. The Sennheiser Sport has an IP54 dust and water resistance. The earbuds weigh 6.8 grams.