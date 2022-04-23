Twitter imposes ban on ads that defy reality of climate change

San Francisco: On the occasion of the Earth day, Twitter announced ban on ads that deny the reality of climate change. Twitter’s announcement on Friday came as it tries to fend off an unwanted takeover bid by billionaire Elon Musk, who has said he thinks people should be able to say pretty much whatever they want on the platform.

‘Misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with our inappropriate content policy’, Twitter global sustainability manager Casey Junod said in a blog post. ‘We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis’, he said.

Last year, Twitter had introduced a Topic feature to help users find conversations about climate change, and rolled out hubs of ‘credible, authoritative information’ on an array of high-profile topics including the science backing climate change. ‘We recognize that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet. Now more than ever, meaningful climate action, from all of us, is critical’, Junod said.