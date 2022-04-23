UK PM Boris Johnson calls Russian President “crocodile” Putin, claims that peace talks with Ukraine are hopeless

Any peace discussions over Ukraine, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are certain to fail, comparing talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bargaining with a crocodile.

Johnson compared dealing with Putin to dealing with a ‘crocodile with your leg in its teeth,’ and stressed the importance of the West continuing to arm Ukraine.

The prime minister was speaking as he prepared to travel to India, where he will urge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abandon his country’s neutrality in the Ukraine conflict. He downplayed the chances of India breaking its long-standing ties with Russia.

As Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine’s east, Johnson said world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, agreed on a call this week to continue to supply Ukraine with armaments, including artillery.

Since March 29, Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace negotiations, and the climate has deteriorated as a result of Ukrainian charges that Russian troops committed crimes in the village of Bucha near Kyiv. The claims have been refuted by Moscow.

Russia seized its first town in eastern Ukraine this week as part of a new offensive dubbed ‘Battle of Donbas’ by Ukrainian officials.