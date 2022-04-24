BJP plans name change for 40 Delhi villages

Adesh Gupta, the Delhi Chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party, accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of failing to act on a request to name a village in the national capital. He also stated that around 40 villages have requested name changes, which will be given to the administration in the near future.

According to Gupta, local councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas obtained a resolution from the corporation, which was signed by all villagers. On December 9, 2021, the town planning department received a request to change the name of Mohammedpur village to Madhav Puram.

He said that the state government had not replied to his request for five months. The villagers were agitated, he claimed, because the village’s name was a sign of slavery. There are 40 villages with name change requests, including Humayunpur, Yusuf Sarai, Masoodpur, Zamroodpur, Begumpur, Sadella zaab, Fatehpur beri, Hauz Khas, and Sheikh Sarai.

As the ‘bulldozer of justice’ works in Jahangirpuri, BJP MP Adesh Gupta claims that the entire opposition is backing rioters. He claimed that the Rajasthan government, led by Ashoke Gehlot, bulldozed three temples, including a 300-year-old Shiv mandir, and that a Shivling was cut.