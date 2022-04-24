Breaking News: Explosion reported near PM Modi’s rally venue in J&K

On Sunday, an explosion was reported 12 kilometres from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally site in Jammu and Kashmir. Laliana hamlet in Jammu district was the scene of the blast. When officers arrived on the scene, they began an investigation into the cause of the explosion. ‘There doesn’t appear to be any connection to terror. Information is being gathered’, stated the cops.

VISIT TO J&K BY PM MODI ; On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Jammu and Kashmir. The following is a list of what’s on the schedule: