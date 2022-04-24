CBI arrested three accused in Bengal teen’s rape and murder case

The CBI has made three more arrests in connection with the rape and murder of a Bengal teen. The three are believed to be friends of Braja Goala, the son of a local TMC leader and the main accused in the case. The agency arrested Braja Goala on Sunday.

The three allegedly threatened the victim’s family not to take the girl to the doctor after she was allegedly gang raped on April 4, according to CBI sources. Her body was rushedly cremated at an unofficial crematorium the next morning without a death certificate. There was no autopsy conducted.

The CBI was handed over the investigation of the incident by the Calcutta High Court, which stated that the agency should take the case for a ‘fair investigation into the matter and to instill confidence in the family members of the victim and also the residents of the locality and the state.’