CBSE cuts chapters on ‘Islamic empires, Cold War’ from syllabus; Faiz verses also excluded.

New Delhi: The CBSE has removed chapters from history and political science syllabus for classes 11 and 12 about the Non-Aligned Movement, the Cold War era, the establishment of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian areas, Mughal court chronicles, and the industrial revolution. Similarly, from a chapter on ‘Food Security,’ the term ‘effect of globalization on agriculture’ has been removed from the class 10 syllabus.

This year, translated extracts from two Urdu poems by Faiz Ahmed Faiz were also removed from the ‘Religion, Communalism and Politics and Communalism, Secular State’ section. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also removed chapters on ‘democracy and diversity’ from the course text. When asked why certain topics or chapters were omitted, officials said the modifications were made as part of the syllabus’s rationalization and were in line with the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s recommendations (NCERT).

According to the summary of last year’s history syllabus, the omitted chapter ‘Central Islamic Lands’ discusses the establishment of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian areas and their ramifications for economy and society. The chapter focused on the emergence of Islam, the rise of the caliphate, and the establishment of empires. Similarly, the omitted chapter ‘The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles’ in the class 12 history syllabus looked at the chronicles of Mughal courts in order to recreate the Mughals’ social, religious, and cultural history.

The 2022-23 academic session syllabus also hints at the board’s plan to switch from a two-term exam to a single-board exam in a session, as opposed to the two-term exam last year. While the two-term exam was declared as a one-time exceptional measure in response to the Covid epidemic, board officials stated last week that a definitive decision will be made in due course once the situation was assessed.

‘Every year, the CBSE publishes a curriculum for grades 9 through 12 that includes academic material, test syllabi with learning outcomes, pedagogical techniques, and assessment criteria. The board has decided to undertake the yearly scheme of assessment at the end of the academic session 2022-23, based on feedback from stakeholders and other current situations, and the curriculum has been prepared to reflect this decision’, according to a top official on the board.

This isn’t the first time the board has removed chapters from the curriculum that have been in place for decades. The CBSE declared in 2020 that chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism in the class 11 political science textbook will not be taken into account when assessing pupils as part of its plan to rationalize the syllabus, igniting a massive debate. In the 2021-22 academic session, the themes were reinstated and are still part of the curriculum.