Covid-19 vaccination crosses 187.67 crore in India

New Delhi: More than 187.67 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 19 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate in the country is currently at 98.75%. The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.54% and the daily positivity rate is at 0.59%.

Over 192.51 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far. The vaccines have been given through the Central Government free of cost channel and direct state procurement category. More than 19.75 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs.

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.