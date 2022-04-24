Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia approves quota for foreign pilgrims

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has approved the quotas for foreign pilgrims for the Hajj of 2022. A total of 850,000 foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform Hajj while domestic pilgrims’ number was restricted to 150,000.

Indonesia has given highest number of Hajj pilgrims as it is the most populous Muslim country in the world. Saudi has allotted 100,051 visas for pilgrims from Indonesia. Pakistan got the second largest number with 81,132 pilgrims and India came third with 79,237 pilgrims. Bangladesh is in the fourth place with a quota of 57,585. The African country of Angola is in the last place with a quota of 23.

The Ministry of Hajj has set certain terms and conditions for the foreign pilgrims for this year’s Hajj. These include not allowing pilgrims above the age of 65 and the pilgrims have to take two doses of coronavirus vaccine.