PM Modi announces projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in J&K

On Sunday, April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his first official visit to Jammu & Kashmir since his government ended the region’s special status in August 2019.

On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, he addressed gram sabhas throughout the country and launched development projects worth Rs 20,000 crore from Palli Panchayat in Jammu division’s Samba district. In his speech, he stressed the importance of panchayats in India’s democracy and stated that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will not inherit the issues that their ancestors faced.

In Palli, Samba district, PM Modi met with panchayat representatives. He urged the representatives to make the most of their time in office by doing such good work in their areas that they would be remembered for generations.