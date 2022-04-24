Prashant Kishor meets with Telangana Chief Minister KCR.

Prashant Kishor, a poll strategist and the founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), met with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday. KCR’s son, K. T. Rama Rao, then joined the two for a lengthy one-on-one discussion.

This came amid rumors that Prashant Kishor had been invited to join the Congress. According to sources, during a meeting of top Congress officials on April 16 at party president Sonia Gandhi’s residence, Kishor gave a detailed presentation on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also laid out a plan for the Congress’s revival.

Following Kishor’s presentation, Congress officials will meet in Delhi on Sunday to discuss a party revamp and a strategy to strengthen the organisation, according to sources. There has been no confirmation as to whether Kishor will attend this meeting.