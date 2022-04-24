Priest arrested for raping 11-year-old girl in UP

According to police, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a priest of a church in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, and he was arrested as a result. They said the incident happened on Saturday at a village in the Chandinagar area. Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadoun said the girl’s mother filed a complaint alleging that her daughter had gone to the church for cycling when the priest, Albert, raped her.

The accused further threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. The girl, on the other hand, told her parents about her ordeal when she came home, he added. According to him, the priest was arrested on the basis of the complaint.