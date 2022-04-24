State govt spent Rs 1.4 crore on its ministers’ COVID-19 treatment: RTI

The Maharashtra government has spent Rs 1.40 crores to protect its ministers against the virus since the outbreak of the Covid-19. Several Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers tested positive for COVID-19 during the latter two years of the pandemic.

According to a study based on data received under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, the state government approved invoices of INR 41.38 lakhs for Bombay Hospital, INR 26.27 lakhs for Lilavati Hospital, and INR 15.37 lakhs for Breach Candy Hospital. Five ministers, as per sources, have spent more than INR 10 lakhs each.

Rajesh Tope, the health minister, spent the most money at INR 34.40 lakhs, followed by energy minister Nitin Raut at INR 17.63 lakhs, rural development minister Hasan Mushrif at INR 14.56 lakhs, Abdul Sattar at INR 12.56 lakh, Jitendra Awhad at INR 11.76 lakh, Chhagan Bhujbal at INR 9.03 lakh, Sunil Kedar at INR 8.71 lakh, Jayant Patil at INR 7. The lowest sum INR 26,520 was spent by minority affairs minister Nawab Malik. However Tope clarified that the bills were for his mother and not him.

The governing MVA administration, on the other hand, has been chastised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allowing its ministers to get treatment at private hospitals.