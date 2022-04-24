‘Surprises’ await Congress’ digital membership drive; Read on…

The city Congress membership campaign, which was conducted entirely online, yielded some surprise results. The number of members registered in most Assembly constituencies was far less than the party’s vote share in 2019, and in some cases, it was substantially greater.

On Saturday, the digital membership task group will meet in the city, with state party affairs in-charge HK Patil in attendance. The figures will be addressed, with questions raised about extraordinarily low and extremely high registration rates. Although it is understandable that not all voters are registered members of the party, party sources expressed concern about the low numbers compared to the party’s vote percentage.

They said, however, that the figures much exceeding the vote share were unheard of. Greater Mumbai is made up of 36 Assembly segments. Congress won four of the 29 seats up for grabs. The party is gearing up for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai. The campaign for digital membership is a national initiative.

Bandra (East) has 86,070 members, compared to 38,337 Assembly votes in 2019. Bandra (West), on the other hand, has 22,000 fewer votes than the vote share. Chandivali has received half of the vote, with Kurla, Andheri (East), and Jogeshwari (East) receiving significantly less. Kalina has 4,000 fewer points. Malad (West) has 22,000 less voters than the voters who voted for the Congress in the western suburbs between Andheri and Dahisar. Others have a low rate of registration.

Mulund has increased its membership above the vote share in the eastern suburbs. Bhandup has 15,000 less members than Ghatkopar (West), while Ghatkopar (West) has more. The Congress has maintained the ratio in Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar, which was won by the Samajwadi Party. Chembur, Anushakti Nagar, and Sion Koliwada are all down. Dharavi has had a 24,000 increase in population, whereas Colaba has seen a 30,000 decrease. Mumbadevi has lost 38,000 people. The rest of the segments haven’t been able to equal the vote share, but a few have come close.