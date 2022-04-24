Venkaiah Naidu says, ‘it is time to amend anti-defection law to plug loopholes’

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over the anti-defection law’s loopholes on Sunday, saying it should be amended to make it more effective.

Venkaiah Naidu, speaking at an event, said, ‘I think the time has come to really amend the anti-defection law because there are certain loopholes. There has to be clarity in the law and there should be a timeline, that it [defection] should be decided for maximum six months.’ Naidu called for amendments, adding that certain loopholes must be plugged to stop MPs from defecting from one party to another.

The Vice President also asked elected representatives to resign and run for re-election rather than defect to some other political party. Naidu was also unhappy that the anti-defection cases had been dragged out for years by the speakers, chairpersons, and courts.