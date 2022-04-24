Will Smith in India to visit Sadhguru: Reports

Actor Will Smith was sighted at the Mumbai airport recently. The Hollywood star is allegedly in India to see spiritual master Sadhguru after being barred from the Oscars for ten years following the slapping event of the show’s host, comedian Chris Rock.

The actor will stay at the JW Mariott hotel in Juhu while in Mumbai. Smith had last visited India in 2019 for the filming of his reality show ‘The Bucket List’. He also went to Haridwar and performed the ‘Ganga Aarti’.

Rose Rock, Chris Rock’s mother, responded to her son Chris Rock getting smacked at the Oscars by actor Will Smith. She said, ‘You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened.

Rose further added, ‘When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me’. She also stated that she initially believed the slap was faked until Smith remarked, ‘take my wife’s name out your f–king mouth’.