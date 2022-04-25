BTS’ Jimin’s home seized over unpaid health insurance, released later

Big Hit Music, the South Korean entertainment business that represents BTS, has released an official statement addressing Jimin, a member of the K-pop band whose property was apparently taken owing to non-payment of a health insurance fee.

After sending four letters regarding the confiscation, the National Health Insurance Service confiscated Jimin’s residence in Seoul on January 25 owing to unpaid health insurance costs, according to Biz Hankook. On April 22, the seizure was lifted when the singer paid his past-due health insurance charges.

Big Hit Music has now addressed the matter by issuing a statement. ‘Regarding this matter, the company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists’ dorms, and in the process of relaying it to the artist, a portion of the mail was omitted by mistake. Due to Jimin’s activities abroad starting at the end of last year, his extended period of rest, and his scheduled activities abroad after that, he was unaware of matters such as (his premiums) being overdue’.

The company further added, ‘As soon as he found out, he paid the arrears in full, and at present, the situation has been resolved. We apologize for the fact that we have given the artist and fans cause for concern due to our company’s negligence’.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited song With You from Jimin and Ha Sung Woon’s Our Blues OST was released on Sunday. A fragment of the song was featured in the sixth episode of the K-drama, behind the pictures from the lives of Lee Dong-Seok (Lee Byung-hun) and Min Seon-a (Shin Min-a). The song is about heartbreak and desire and is performed primarily in English with one section in Korean.