CBSE is Central Board of Suppressing Education: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has mocked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), calling it the ‘Central Board of Suppressing Education’. He made the statement just days after the CBSE Board changed the syllabus for classes 10 and 12.

The Gandhi scion also referred to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the ‘Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder’ for changing the syllabus.

The Congress leader tweeted, ‘Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder’, along with an image of a shredding machine cutting topics like democracy and diversity, the impact of globalisation on agriculture, non-alignment, the Mugal court, the industrial revolution and Faiz’s poem, while also showing issues like employment, communal harmony, and institutional freedom.

Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder pic.twitter.com/kQG2WwZ77C — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 25, 2022

The CBSE Board has eliminated chapters from the History and Political Science curricula for grades 11 and 12 that dealt with the establishment of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian areas, chronicles of Mughal courts, the Cold War and the industrial revolution.

Rahul Gandhi has been outspoken in his criticism of the RSS and has recently spoken out against it. He took to Twitter on April 16 to accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of inciting hatred in India. ‘Every Indian is paying the price for the hate-fueled by BJP-RSS’, Rahul Gandhi wrote.

He also posted an article by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in which she criticised the BJP-led central government for the increasing chorus of hatred, the unmasked encouragement of violence, and crimes against minorities.

At a book launch ceremony in Delhi on April 9, Rahul Gandhi slammed the RSS, stating, ‘To save Constitution, we have to protect institutions which are in the hands of RSS’.