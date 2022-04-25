Eid Al Fitr: Gulf country announces new guidelines

Muscat: The Supreme Committee in Oman has issued new guidelines to be followed during Eid Al Fitr celebrations. As per the new order, only vaccinated people will be allowed to attend the Eid prayers. Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to attend the Eid prayers.

Social distancing measures like face masks indoors and avoiding handshakes and hugs must be followed during the prayers. The Committee also banned all public council meetings, gatherings, greetings and mass celebrations for Eid. The ban on other public functions in mosques, halls, councils and public places, including marriages, condolence prayers and meetings will be in place.