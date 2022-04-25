Gulf country to ban single-use plastic bags from September

Manama: Bahrain government has decided to ban the import, distribution and sale of single-use lightweight plastic bags from September 19. The decision was taken to reduce carbon emission. Bags that are above a certain degree of thickness and those used for medical purposes and exports will be exempted from the ban.

Bahrain followed the UAE and Saudi Arabia last year in declaring it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Earlier Abu Dhabi had announced that it will ban the sales and use of single –use plastic in the emirate.