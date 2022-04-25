Heroin worth Rs 280 crore seized from Pakistani boat

Surat: The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad have seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore from a Pakistani boat. The boat named ‘Al Haj’ was apprehended in the Arabian Sea near Gujarat coast. The forces also arrested 9 Pakistani nationals from the boat.
The boat as well as its crew members were brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district for further investigation.
Earlier in last year, the authorities recovered heroin worth Rs 400 crore from a Pakistani vessel. As per official data, narcotics worth more than Rs 30,000 crore smuggled along the Gujarat coast have been confiscated in the last three to four years.
In a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat, @IndiaCoastGuard Ships apprehended Pak Boat Al Haj with 09 crew in Indian side of Arabian sea carrying heroin worth approx 280 cr. Boat being brought to #Jakhau for further investigation. @DefenceMinIndia @MEAIndia @HMOIndia @SpokespersonMoD
— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) April 25, 2022
