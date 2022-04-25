Heroin worth Rs 280 crore seized from Pakistani boat

Surat: The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad have seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore from a Pakistani boat. The boat named ‘Al Haj’ was apprehended in the Arabian Sea near Gujarat coast. The forces also arrested 9 Pakistani nationals from the boat.

The boat as well as its crew members were brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district for further investigation.

Also Read; Gulf country to ban single-use plastic bags from September

Earlier in last year, the authorities recovered heroin worth Rs 400 crore from a Pakistani vessel. As per official data, narcotics worth more than Rs 30,000 crore smuggled along the Gujarat coast have been confiscated in the last three to four years.