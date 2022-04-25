DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Heroin worth Rs 280 crore seized from Pakistani boat

Apr 25, 2022, 11:49 am IST

Surat: The  Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad have seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore from a Pakistani boat. The boat named  ‘Al Haj’ was apprehended in the Arabian Sea near Gujarat coast. The forces also arrested 9 Pakistani nationals from the boat.

The boat as well as its crew members were brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district for further investigation.

Also Read; Gulf country to ban single-use plastic bags from September 

Earlier in last year, the authorities recovered heroin worth Rs 400 crore from a Pakistani vessel. As per official data, narcotics worth more than Rs 30,000 crore smuggled along the Gujarat coast have been confiscated in the last three to four years.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 25, 2022, 11:49 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button