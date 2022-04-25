‘It’ll end badly’: Donald Trump’s strange prediction about British royal family!

During an explosive TV interview, former US President Donald Trump stated that he believes Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle ‘would end badly’. Trump also chastised Harry for failing to attend Prince Philip’s burial ceremony, calling him an ’embarrassment’ and a ‘whipped man’. Trump claims Harry is ‘whipped like no one I’ve ever seen’ and ‘led about by his nose’. Trump made the unusual prognosis during a TalkTV interview with prominent British television journalist Piers Morgan.

Trump discussed a variety of themes, ranging from the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict to an attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. During the conversation, he expressed his concern that Harry might become bored or that Meghan would begin to like ‘some other person better’. The former president also stated that Harry and Meghan’s royal titles should be revoked. He also expressed his displeasure with Meghan’s ‘derogatory remarks towards the Royal Family, particularly the Queen’.

According to British media reports, Trump questioned Morgan during the conversation: ‘So I’m curious what will happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around? Or perhaps when she decides she prefers another guy. I’m curious what will happen after it’s over’. When asked if he believes Harry and Meghan’s romance would end, Trump said, ‘I do’. He also praised himself for being a ‘pretty excellent forecast’. He remarked, ‘Almost everything was foreseen by me. It will come to an end, and it will come to an end in a nasty way.’

Moreover, Trump stated, ‘And I’m wondering whether Harry would return to the magnificent city of London on his hands and knees and plead, Please. I believe Harry has been lured down a rabbit hole. I’ve never been a fan of Meghan, and I never have been. Harry is being lead around by his nose, and I believe he is an embarrassment, ‘he continued.