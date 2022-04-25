Kerala Health minister calls for high-level meeting to review COVID situation in state

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of rise in cases, Kerala Health Minister Veena George is set to chair a high-level meeting on Monday, to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. The meeting will be held at 5 pm. The minister summoned the meeting ahead of the Prime Minister’s virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers.

Meanwhile, considering the increase in COVID cases in the country over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers on April 27 (Wednesday) via video conferencing. Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the meeting.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will prepare a presentation on the current Covid-19 situation. India has seen a steady rise in the Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate in the last few weeks. Meanwhile, states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have started to reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions in view of the surge in the cases. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has summoned a meeting of COVID experts on Monday. The Tamil Nadu Health Department has made wearing of masks mandatory in the state on Friday. As per the order, violators will have to pay Rs 500 as fine.