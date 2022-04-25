Macron re-elected in France: EU chiefs, Italy PM congratulate him

According to estimates released on Sunday (April 24), Emmanuel Macron is on track to win a second term as President of France after beating far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Based on a sample of the vote count, polling companies for French television networks predicted Macron would win 57.6-58.2 percent of the vote, compared to Le Pen’s 41.8-42.4 percent. It is important to remember that the outcome is anticipated to be verified by official results overnight.

According to Marine Le Pen, the result is ‘an earth-shattering win (for us). I fear that the five-year term that is about to begin will not depart from the ruthless techniques of the previous one,’ she continued. ‘To prevent the monopolization of power by a few, I will pursue my commitment to France and the French people with the enthusiasm, tenacity, and affection that you have come to expect from me,’ she continued.

Following the predictions, both European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Macron. ‘We can depend on France for the next five years,’ Michel tweeted. In the meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, ‘I am glad to be able to continue our outstanding collaboration.’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated Macron, writing on Twitter, ‘Congratulations on your re-election as President of France, @EmmanuelMacron. France is one of our most significant and close allies. I look forward to continuing to collaborate on the topics that are most important to our two countries and the globe.’

Mario Draghi, the Prime Minister of Italy, thanked Macron. ‘Emmanuel Macron’s win in the French presidential election is fantastic news for all of Europe,’ he stated in a statement. Draghi went on to say that France and Italy will collaborate with others to establish ‘a stronger, fairer Europe capable of acting independently to face the major problems of our age, beginning with the war in Ukraine. With ambition and drive, we are ready to work together immediately to serve our country and all European citizens.’