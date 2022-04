Maoists set passenger bus on fire in Andhra in protest over leader’s death

Alluri Sitharama Raju: The Maoists set a passenger bus on fire near Chintur Mandal Alluri Sitharama Raju district here, which is 4 to 5 km from the Chhattisgarh border on Sunday night, said police. Krishnakant, Chintur sub-Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), said that all the passengers of the bus are safe as the Maoists had asked them to step down from the bus before they torched it.

‘Last night on Sunday at around 11:30 pm, some Maoists had come and asked the passengers to set down from the bus and afterwards they torched the bus. No casualties were reported. This took place near Chintur which is 4 to 5 km from the Chattisgarh border. They put the bus on fire and left the place’, Krishnakant said.

There were about 25 people in the bus, in the middle of the night people had to face a lot of problems in the forest. Reportedly, Maoist leader Upapaganti Nirmala alias Narmadakka of Dandakaranya area died in jail on April 9, due to which agitated Maoists called for a bandh on April 25. The bus was set on fire due to this. The ASP further said that earlier in the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 similar incidents were reported in the area.

Further probe into the matter is underway.