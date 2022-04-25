Patron – A service dog who ‘discovered 150 explosives’ in the Russia-Ukraine war!

On Monday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry rushed to Twitter to honor a service dog named Patron, who they claim has identified over 150 explosive devices during the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. According to the tweet, the service dog known as Patron has worked closely with the team in charge of identifying and defusing explosive devices near the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

“Patron is a service dog in #Chernihiv. He has detected over 150 explosive devices in #Ukraine since the full-fledged #Russian invasion began. Patron collaborates directly with deminers to make #Ukrainian cities safe again. Thank you very much for your service!’ said the ministry in a tweet.

Patron has a variety of videos on social media, most of which are released under the Instagram name @patron dsns and show him in action. Patron is seen sniffing for the gadgets in a number of films, escorted by Ukrainian troops equipped with metal detectors. Patron is a two-year-old Jack Russell Terrier whose name is derived from the Ukrainian term for ‘bullet cartridge’.

The dog, who is a member of the Chernihiv branch of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES), has become a hero among people all over the world, with several photographs of him circulating on the internet. Previously, the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security posted a video showing Patron on duty, stating that his tale will be made into a film one day. ‘One day, Patron’s story will be made into a film. For now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties’, they tweeted.