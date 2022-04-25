PM Modi receives the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on Sunday, and the renowned singer was honoured as an important part of nation-building.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. Speaking at the award receiving ceremony, PM Modi said, ‘Lata Didi, apart from being the queen of melody, was my elder sister. She taught generations the language of love and compassion. I feel fortunate that she loved me like an elder sister. After many decades, this will be the first Rakhi when Didi won’t be here’.

The PM further said that her voice had enthralled audiences for more than 80 years, from the age of gramophone to CD, DVD, pen drive, digital music and applications.

‘The journey of songs and the world ran through the journey of Lata Didi, who gave voice to five generations of actors and made India proud. Her journey on this planet came to an end at a time when our country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. She gave voice to India, even before its Independence. The 75-year journey of the country was always tied to her ‘sur’. Our entire nation is grateful to the contribution of the Mangeshkar family towards the country. Apart from singing, the passion of ‘rashtra bhakti’ that was within her, was due to her father’, PM Modi added.

Modi received the honour on the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the singing legend’s father on Sunday. According to the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust, which established the award, the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar will be given every year to an individual who has made a path-breaking, spectacular, and exemplary contribution to the nation, its people, and society.