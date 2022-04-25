PM to inaugurate the 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier multilateral foreign policy and geoeconomics forum today.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the debate, which will take place over three days from April 25 to April 27, will include European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen as the principal guest. The event will be organised around six thematic pillars, centred on the subject ‘Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled’.

The Raisina Dialogue, which began in 2016, is India’s biggest geopolitical and geoeconomic forum dedicated to resolving the world’s most pressing concerns. MEA is hosting the conference in cooperation with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the discussion was held digitally last year. This year, it will be held in person. ‘Raisina Dialogue 2022 will have around 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from 90 countries. There will be side events that will be hosted in Berlin and Washington. Raisina young fellows programme will also be conducted on the sidelines of this main conference’, said MEA Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi.

Also Read: Israel closes border crossing to Gaza workers after rocket attacks

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed and former Australian Prime Minister Anthony Abbott are all expected to attend the conference. ‘We will also be counting on a pre-recorded message from the President of United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid’, added Bagchi.

As per a spokesman for the MEA, the foreign ministers of Argentina, Armenia, Guyana, Nigeria, Norway, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, and Slovenia will all be in attendance. He went on to say that the Australian foreign minister could be able to attend the meeting digitally as well.

Bagchi stated that the foreign ministers will hold official meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during their tour to India.