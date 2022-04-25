State Bank of India issues internet security guidelines for customers

Mumbai: India’s largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) has issued internet security guidelines for customers. The lender urged all its customers to follow these guidelines during their transactions.

Categoriesed under Internet Security here are 3 quick points:

1. Always look for ‘https’ in the address bar of bank’s website

2. Avoid performing online banking transactions at public places using open Wi-Fi networks

3. Always logout and close the browser when you are done with your work.

It also issued guidelines on Login Security:

1. Try using unique and complex passwords

2. Remember to change passwords frequently

3. Never disclose, store or write down your user ID, passwords or PIN

4. Remember, Bank never asks for your user ID/passwords/Card No/PIN/Passwords/CVV/OTP

5. Disable ‘Auto Save’ or ‘Remember’ function in your device to avoid storing of user ID and passwords.