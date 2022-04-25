State government curbs use of plastic products in Health Ministry events

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare of the Punjab government has issued an order prohibiting the use of bouquets and plastic bottles at Health Ministry events.

‘Health, Family and Welfare Minister has desired that the packed water in plastic bottles should be discouraged in the official functions/events of the health department’, said in a statement issued by the health department, adding, ‘No bouquet should be presented to the Health Minister or any other dignitaries during such events’.

According to the health department, these efforts have been made to limit plastic waste and pollution. ‘This step is being taken to reduce plastic waste, pollution and to safe guard public health’, read the statement.

