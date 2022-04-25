Stock Market: Equity indices trade lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices are trading lower in the Indian share market. The negative trend in the Asian equities and economic slowdown fears from the anticipated aggressive monetary policy tightening from major central banks, led by the US Federal Reserve has influenced the investors.

BSE Sensex index fell over 800 points to 56,374 and NSE Nifty slipped down by 1.4% to 19,900. The BSE MidCap index plunged by 2% and the SmallCap index dropped by 1.7%.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

The market capitalization (m-cap) of 8 of top -10 companies declined by Rs 2,21,555.61 crore last week in the share market. Infosys and HDFC Bank are the worst hit companies. The market valuation of Infosys plunged by Rs 68,548.8 crore to Rs 6,67,062.55 crore. The market capitalization (mcap) of HDFC Bank shed by Rs 60,536.97 crore to reach Rs 7,51,801.60 crore. HDFC has been knocked out of the country’s ten most valued companies in market capitalization after this.