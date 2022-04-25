The world’s only ‘geocultural’ country is India; Amit Shah

PUDUCHERRY: Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Sunday that culture is the common thread that connects residents all throughout the country. Addressing the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter-turned-spiritual guru Sri Aurobindo, organized by the Sri Aurobindo Society in Puducherry, Shah stated that India is the only ‘geo-cultural country’ in the world, whereas other countries are geopolitical, such as Europe, America, Russia, or China.

‘If we recognize that India is a geo-cultural country, all of today’s issues would be handled naturally. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Dwarka to Bengal, we are united by one culture. India’s essence is its culture,’ Shah stated. ‘Sri Aurobindo made enduring contributions to India’s liberation movement,’ Shah added, praising him for his contributions to the country. ‘His efforts and ideas are still relevant today. He is still our guiding light. If one wants to understand the spirit and soul of India, one must read Sri Aurobindo.’

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was not only to honor all unsung freedom fighters, but also to resurrect ideas about the freedom struggle among the younger generation, enlighten them on the country’s achievements in the last 75 years, and inspire them to achieve the goal of taking the country to the top in the next 25 years.

Later in the afternoon, Shah essentially laid the groundwork for a number of development initiatives. He stated that Modi’s pledge to make Puducherry the finest in the country while campaigning for the 2021 assembly elections will be accomplished before the next elections.