Twitter begins deal talks with Musk under shareholder pressure

Twitter Inc began talks with Elon Musk on Sunday after he wooed several of the social media company’s shareholders with financial specifics on his $43 billion purchase bid.

According to the sources, the company’s decision to speak with Musk earlier on Sunday does not imply that it will accept his $54.20 per share offer. It does, however, imply that Twitter is currently looking at the possibility of selling the firm to Musk on favourable terms.

Musk, the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla Inc , has been meeting with Twitter shareholders in recent days to seek support for his takeover attempt. He believes that in order for Twitter to thrive and become a genuine venue for free speech, it needs to be taken private. find out more

Following Musk’s Thursday presentation of a comprehensive funding plan for his proposal, many Twitter shareholders contacted the firm, urging it not to let the possibility for a merger pass them by.

According to the sources, Musk’s insistence that his bid for Twitter is his ‘best and final’ has become a stumbling block in the transaction negotiations.

Nonetheless, according to the sources, Twitter’s board of directors has opted to interact with Musk in order to learn more about his ability to close the purchase and possibly negotiate better terms.

According to the sources, Twitter has not yet determined if it will pursue a sale in order to put pressure on Musk to increase his offer. Because the deal conversations are private, those with knowledge of the situation declined to be identified.

According to one of the individuals, Twitter wants to learn more about any ongoing investigations into Musk by regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), that could jeopardise the deal’s completion.