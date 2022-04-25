Yogi Govt 2.0; Housing for the Poor, No Loudspeakers in Religious Places: Top Decisions in 30 Days!

As the Yogi Adityanath regime enters its 30th day in power, it has made various decisions concerning jobs, housing, farmers, and other concerns impacting the ordinary man. When Yogi Adityanath was sworn in for a second straight term as Chief Minister, he chose to prolong the free ration plan for three months. The initiative for the poor was claimed to have played a crucial influence in the BJP’s victory in the UP elections.

In the next six months, more than 2.5 lakh dwellings would be built for the needy. Within the first 100 days of the administration, more than 10,000 people will be hired to fill empty positions in government ministries. Smart villages will be built along the lines of smart cities, for which an action plan is in the works. ‘We have set our aim for the next 100 days in the first 30 days of our government,’ BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told News18. ‘All of the ministers work well with their respective departments. Yogi Adityanath has set a good example in terms of law and order, and we shall follow suit.’

In light of the recent issue, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that no new loudspeakers or microphones will be put in holy buildings. The sound of loudspeakers in ancient buildings should be limited to the premises. Following the Jahangirpuri riots in Delhi, he stated that no new religious procession should be held without prior approval. Religious leaders have applauded the move. Other significant judgments include allocating two acres to 63 Hindu families who immigrated from East Pakistan 52 years ago for agricultural purposes.

Not only that, but rapid and severe action against criminals and the mafia resulted in the confiscation of property worth Rs 200 crore within a month. In reality, bulldozers have been pitted against over 100 gangsters and criminals. However, the Chief Minister has said unequivocally that the bulldozer action should not be used against the poor or shops.

The UP chief minister has mandated that sugarcane farmers be paid Rs 8,000 crore within 100 days of his resumption of power. In order to fulfil the promise made in his Sankalp Patra, the administration has begun providing tablets and smartphones to pupils. The Chief Minister reassigned more than a half-dozen IAS and IPS personnel to enhance the state’s peace and order situation.