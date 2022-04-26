118-year-old French nun named world’s oldest living person

Following the death of former record-holder Kane Tanaka, a 118-year-old French nun has been proclaimed the world’s oldest living person. According to Guinness World Records, Sister André, also known as Lucile Randon, was born on February 11, 1904, and is the oldest person living. She is 118 years and 73 days old.

Tanaka died on April 19, at the age of 119 in western Japan.

Sister André adopted her name after becoming a Catholic nun in 1944. She is the third-oldest person in France and the third-oldest European person ever recorded. During World War II, Sister André worked as a teacher, governess, and child care provider in her early years.

She worked for 28 years after the war in a hospital in Vichy, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, with orphans and the elderly. Sister André also bears the title of being the world’s oldest living nun. She was also awarded the title of COVID-19 survivor with the oldest age. In 1918, the nun also experienced the Spanish Flu.

Sister André has spent the previous 12 years in her retirement home. She is partially deaf and is confined to a wheelchair. She wakes up around 7:00 am, has breakfast and then starts to work on her desk. Her ‘guilty pleasure’ is chocolate.

Also Read: ‘KGF Chapter 2’ becomes 6th highest-grossing Indian movie, earns 883 crore globally

‘Her glass of wine maintains her and which is perhaps her longevity secret. I don’t know – I don’t encourage people to drink a glass of wine every day!’ a staff member from Sister André’s care home said.

The oldest individual ever on the planet was also a Frenchman. Jeanne Louise Calment was born on February 21, 1875, and lived for 122 years and 164 days.