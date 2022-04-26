Actress Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys it for $44 billion

After Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion, English actress Jameela Jamil announced her departure from the social media platform. The actress revealed that she will no longer be using Twitter.

On Monday, April 25, the Tesla creator purchased the social networking platform for roughly $44 billion. Twitter will now be a privately held corporation. The Tesla creator signed a contract on Monday and the transaction apparently took place less than a month after Elon acquired a 9% interest in the firm, making him the company’s largest stakeholder at the time. Musk tweeted, ‘I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means’.

Jameela appears to be dissatisfied with Elon’s choice to purchase the social networking platform. The English actress stated, ‘Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck’.

Bret Taylor, the company’s board chair, was originally contacted for the plan to purchase Twitter via text messages earlier this month for $54.20 per share. Taylor, on the other hand, disclosed the acquisition in a statement made through the firm on Monday. The statement read, ‘The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing,” he said. “The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter’s stockholders’.