An oral antiviral pill from Japan shows ‘rapid virus clearance’; Report

Tokyo: Shionogi & Co, a Japanese pharmaceutical firm, has produced a COVID oral antiviral tablet that has demonstrated quick clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19. According to the manufacturer, the tablet ‘S-217622 exhibited quick clearance of the pathogenic SARS-CoV-2 virus.’

It is also said that the tablet can be taken orally once a day, mostly in vaccinated individuals, with no risk factors for serious problems. This can be done within five days after the commencement of COVID symptoms. On day four of therapy (after the third dosage), the proportion of individuals with a positive virus titer dropped by nearly 90% vs placebo. In addition, compared to the placebo, the tablet reduced infectious viral discharge by 1-2 days.

Furthermore, the business stated that ‘there was no significant change in the overall score of 12 COVID-19 symptoms across treatment groups’ despite the pill improving a composite score of five ‘respiratory and feverish’ symptoms. S-217622 was well tolerated in clinical studies, and no significant side effects were reported.

‘These findings show that S-217622 swiftly removes SARS-CoV-2 in patients over placebo, indicating its potential as a successful treatment option for COVID-19 if authorized. As infections continue to grow in locations throughout the world, it is critical that we have access to a variety of conveniently given treatment alternatives. This will relieve strains on our healthcare systems,’ stated Shionogi President and CEO Isao Teshirogi in a statement.