Feeling nauseous? These foods can help you stay healthy!

Stomach issues are an outcome of the sedentary lifestyle we live in today’s environment. Some of the most prevalent issues include gastroenteritis, heartburn, constipation, diarrhoea, and vomiting. People become hungry as a result of long working hours and eventually devour any unhealthy products that are easily available to us. As a result, it is important to consume a well-balanced and nutritious diet at all times. However, there are a few basic home treatments that can help with stomach issues:

Coconut water for acidity:

You get heartburn or acidity when you consume anything fried or spicy. Acidity might also arise if you eat at unusual hours. Stress is another key contributor to acidity. Drink coconut water to lessen acidity. To decrease heartburn, drink water first thing in the morning and add bananas, watermelon, and cucumber to your diet.

Constipation relief with papaya milk:

Constipation is another common gastrointestinal issue, especially in the summer. This condition is frequently caused by a lack of fat and fibre in the diet. As a result, using papaya milk to cure constipation is helpful. In addition, taking ayurvedic Triphala powder with lukewarm water before retiring to bed after supper is an excellent constipation treatment.

Banana for diarrhoea:

Diarrhoea is another gastrointestinal condition that occurs frequently when the seasons change. Aside from that, consuming hazardous foods might create loose motion. Banana is an effective diarrhoea cure because it includes fibre, which absorbs excess water from the intestines and hardens up the stool. The patient can also be given oatmeal and moong dal khichdi, as well as other easily digestible foods.

Yoghurt for nausea or vomiting:

Yoghurt can be an extremely efficient remedy for nausea and vomiting. During this period, only readily digested foods and enough fluids should be provided to the patient.