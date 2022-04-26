IMD predicts isolated thundershowers in Kerala till April 29

Thiruvananthapuram: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated thundershowers in the state till April 29. The forecast comes at a time when a trough (extended but relatively low-pressure area) is formed over South India and merger of winds from east and west side has occurred. The probability of lightening will be high between 2 PM and 10 PM.

Also read: PM Modi attends inaugural ceremony of yearlong celebrations of 90th anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage

Meanwhile, according to the update issued by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority – KSDMA on Tuesday 4:00 AM, ‘thunderstorm with moderate rainfall & gusty winds speed reaching 40 kmph is likely at one or two places in Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts of Kerala’.