Kerala CM to take over State Disaster Management authority from revenue dept amid protests

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid opposition from allies like CPI, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take over the department of State Disaster Management Authority from the Revenue department. The move slated to coordinate different departments for effective management of disasters has already met with criticism from CPI, which handles the revenue department.

The matter has opened up debate, which is still continuing between CPM and CPI for over a year. The topic was also brought to the table in the latest CPI state executive. It was pointed out that Chief Minister could be able to coordinate various departments for disaster relief and management rather than entrusting the task to one department alone. However, the members voiced their discontent in handing over power to CPM. Kanam Rajendran said that the topic will be discussed with Chief Minister after he returns from the US.

The Disaster Management Authority is part of the Revenue Department in other states. Appointments to the Disaster Management Department are made up of two parts- 1A and 2B. Category 1A covers important matters such as disaster mitigation planning, preparation and disaster management. Category 2B covers the distribution of medical aid, including the State Disaster Relief Fund. The CPM has proposed to the CPI to take over 1A .