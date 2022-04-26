PM Modi attends inaugural ceremony of yearlong celebrations of 90th anniversary of Sivagiri Pilgrimage

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the inaugural ceremony of yearlong joint celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya, on Tuesday. Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan and Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar are also present at the event.

The event is taking place at the official residence of the Prime Minister of India. He will also launch the logo dedicated to the year-long joint celebrations, as per the Prime Minister’s Office. Both Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Brahma Vidyalaya were started under the guidance of great social reformer Narayana Guru.

Kerala | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the inaugural ceremony of year-long joint celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya. pic.twitter.com/SNVVcEi51M — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

Sivagiri Pilgrimage is held every year for three days from December 30 to January 1 at Sivagiri, Thiruvananthapuram. According to Narayana Guru, the aim of pilgrimage should be the creation of comprehensive knowledge among the people and the pilgrimage should help in their overall development and prosperity. The pilgrimage, therefore, focuses on eight subjects viz education, cleanliness, piety, handicrafts, trade and commerce, agriculture, science and technology, and organised endeavour.

The pilgrimage started with a handful of devotees in 1933 but now it has become one of the major events in South India. Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the world irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and language visit Sivagiri to participate in the pilgrimage. Narayan Guru had also envisioned a place to teach the principles of all religions with equanimity and equal respect. The Brahma Vidyalaya of Sivagiri was set up to realise this vision. Brahma Vidyalaya offers a course of 7-years on Indian Philosophy including the works of Narayan Guru and scriptures of all important religions of the world.