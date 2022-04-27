Car rams into lorry in Alappuzha; 4 killed, 1 critically injured

Alappuzha: Four people were killed in an accident after a car rammed into a lorry in Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha district, in the wee hours on Wednesday.

It is learned that the passengers were from Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram and was headed to Nedumabassery airport. Three people died on the spot. The victims have been identified as Shaiju (34), Sudheesh Lal (37), Ambadi (12) and Abhirag (25). They hailed from Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The injured is Sudheesh Lal’s wife Shiny. The dead child Ambadi was the couple’s son. The family was on the way to the Cochin International Airport to see off Shiny who was set to take a flight to Dammam in Saudi Arabia where she has been employed as a nurse.

The car was completely destroyed as a result of the accident. It is suspected that driver must have fallen asleep leading to the accident. The bodies have been moved to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.