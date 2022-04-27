Deepika Padukone to represent India as 2022 Cannes Film Festival jury

Cannes: Actor Deepika Padukone will represent India as one of the competition jury at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. French actor Vincent Lindon will be heading the jury at the 75th edition of the coveted festival, which will run from May 17-28, the official Twitter account of the festival announced late Tuesday evening.

Padukone is part of the eight-member jury which will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the Palme d’or during the closing ceremony on Saturday May 28. Other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, filmmaker Jeff Nichols and director-screenwriter Joachim Trier from Norway.

French actor Vincent Lindon is the Jury President of the 75th Festival de Cannes! Along with his eight jury members, he will reward one of the 21 films in Competition with the Palme d'or, on Saturday May 28, during the Closing Ceremony. #Cannes2022

? https://t.co/8CTJtGOIQ6 pic.twitter.com/U6bdPGq1Xy — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 26, 2022

The highlights in the competition this year are David Cronenberg’s dystopian sci-fi drama ‘Crimes of the Future’, starring Lea Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Mystery thriller ‘Decision to Leave’ from South Korean’s Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) and ‘Showing Up from First Cow filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, starring Michelle Williams are among others.

Deepika, who made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, shared the news with her fans and followers by sharing her picture with the images of other jury members . The 36 year old actor was earlier the chairperson of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for two years.